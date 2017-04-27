Nicole J. Gudmens

Nicole Gudmens is still in law school, but she is already making an impact in the legal community of Kansas City. In addition to balancing a full course schedule, she has maintained law clerk positions for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Wendt Law Firm, and the Fink Law Firm. In addition, she has also successfully led fundraising and other efforts for the Association of Women Law Students.



What are your proudest career accomplishments?

Working at the United States Attorney’s Office under the guidance of Jane Pansing Brown was an incredible experience that few people are lucky to have. Also, as president of the Association of Women Law Students, I was able to raise an unprecedented amount of money for our annual scholarship program by involving the law community in addition to students for our events.

What inspired you to get involved in the public service or justice system?

I hated the stigma lawyers have as “bad people” and I was determined to show my friends and family that generalization is not at all true. I think the majority of lawyers that I have come across, on both sides of the table, genuinely have the public’s best interest at heart but they have to balance that with the promise to zealously represent their client.

What is the best advice you have given or received? My husband likes to remind me “you can do anything, but not everything.” I love this because it is something I have to stop and think about constantly, as I have a tendency to over-commit myself.

What is something that would surprise people about you? That I read approximately four to six books for pleasure every month. This comes as a surprise to my peers because hardly any of them have touched an outside reading book in three years. I try to read every night before bed and it decompresses me from the typical long days I have.