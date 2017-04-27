Rigel C. Oliveri

Rigel Oliveri started her career seeking to advance the rights of women as a civil rights litigator through the U.S. Department of Justice. Her cases often involved representing women who were sexually harassed by landlords or who were denied housing because they were caretakers of children. When she arrived at Mizzou in 2005, she began training future generations of advocates. In addition to teaching, she has undertaken major research on the harassment faced by low-income women in housing.

What are your proudest career accomplishments?

Helping low-income women, immigrants, and people of color vindicate their civil rights on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice. Seeing my students go on to successful and happy careers in law and social justice.

What inspired you to get involved in the public service or justice system?

I grew up in rural Virginia, surrounded by families who were struggling with a long history of discrimination and the social and economic disadvantage that comes with it. From an early age, I knew I wanted to do work that would make a difference in people’s lives. I had two formative experiences in high school: First, I took AP U.S. History and U.S. Government, which taught me about the legal system and the civil rights movement. Second, I served as a juror for the nearby law school’s moot court competition, and I loved it! From then on, I was set on a career in civil rights law.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I have hiked the Inca Trail in Peru, traversed the Waimea Canyon in Hawaii, and climbed Mt. Fuji in Japan.

What is your favorite part of your job?

I love working with students and watching them grow into their careers as lawyers. I also love researching and writing about the legal issues that matter to me.

When you were growing up, what did you want to be?

First, an astronaut. Then a ballet dancer. But ever since high school I’ve only ever wanted to have a career in law.