Sarah E. Mullen

Sarah Mullen has a thriving law practice focused on two areas — employment and immigration. Much of her practice involves defending employers against discrimination claims and helping her clients to proactively address workplace liability by drafting policies, understand employment law and best practices and more. She also assists businesses in obtaining visas and green cards for immigrant employees. When she’s not working at Lewis Rice, she’s the assistant city attorney for Kirkwood.

What are your proudest career accomplishments?

I am very proud of the judgment I secured on behalf of our client, Saint Louis University, in a Title IX case brought by a former student athlete and litigated in the Eastern District of Missouri and the Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. I also am very proud to chair my firm’s Recruiting Committee, giving me a unique opportunity to shape my firm’s future and to mentor young lawyers.

What is the best advice you have given or received?

Hone your craft, and learn from practitioners who have honed theirs. Before I went to law school, my mentor gave me life-long advice: Be the best practitioner you can be, and the rest will fall in place. He also said the best way to learn how to practice law is to watch carefully those who do it well.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I am a proud resident of Defiance, Missouri. I live on 12 acres of paradise, with my husband, four kids, a dog and three goats. It is a very peaceful and private slice of the world that balances my busy practice.

What is your favorite part of your job?

The relationships I have been able to build with clients and with my partners. People come to a lawyer at incredibly stressful times in their lives — for their business, their family or their personal future. I have found it extremely rewarding to work with my partners to help our clients navigate complex and difficult circumstances.

When you were growing up, what did you want to be?

A pediatric brain surgeon, then I realized I’m not so keen on the sight of blood. I have always loved to write, investigate and solve puzzles. The law was a natural fit.