Stacey K. Wullschleger

Stacey Wullschleger was certain of one thing when she started law school. She was not going to be a divorce attorney. But while clerking at a family law firm, she discovered that was exactly what she wanted to do. She navigates her clients through tough life situations while serving as a sounding board with kindness and empathy.

What are your proudest career accomplishments?

Winning my first trial in 2010 was definitely a proud moment.

What inspired you to get involved in the public service or justice system?

The movie Erin Brokovich. When it came out I was in college getting a degree in environmental studies. Despite my degree choice I did not want to be a scientist or out in the field (or anywhere a snake might be), so after seeing Erin Brokovich, I thought: That looks like fun. I am not sure if it was the work or the thought that maybe I could be Julia Roberts’ character, but either way, the law school application process began.

What is the best advice you have given or received?

“You don’t make the facts.” I often have to remind myself of this when I start to internalize the problems that my clients often create for themselves. My job is to figure out how to spin the facts to put my client in his/her best light.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

My maiden name Pivovar means beermaker or brewery in Czech.

What is your favorite part of your job?

I really like seeing cases all to their end. It is great to finish cases for clients who are waiting for resolution in order to move on with their lives.

When you were growing up, what did you want to be?

I do not know if I had a career in mind but I wanted to save the planet. I read the book 50 Things Kids Can Do to Save the Planet and insisted that my family adhere to my environmentally friendly household modifications. The line was drawn when I wanted to put a milk jug full of rocks in the toilet tank to conserve water. While I am sad to report that 12 year-old Stacey would probably be disappointed in my current efforts, I have my own house now, so maybe I can revive that milk jug trick.