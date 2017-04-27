Trina J. Scott

Trina Scott wanted to be an educator, but her work as a professor of criminal justice administration is a long way from the fields and gyms she thought would be her home as a physical education teacher. After earning her law degree from the University of Missouri, Scott worked as an assistant prosecutor for the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office, and as a legal adviser to the Jasper County Juvenile Court. Scott started as an adjunct professor at Missouri Southern State University in 1986, and worked her way up to tenured professor.

What are your proudest career accomplishments?

As I begin my fourth decade as a professor, I am most proud of my former students who are now professionals and leaders in the criminal justice field. Hardly a week goes by that I don’t have some contact with former students who stop by, email or call with a question, concern or just to visit.

What is the best advice you have given or received?

Cherish the time with your children and grandchildren as it is fleeting.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I have taught in more than 50 Law Enforcement Academies at Missouri Southern State University.

What is your favorite part of your job?

Although it sounds trite, my favorite part of my job is that moment when students put the cell phones away and are engaged in a classroom activity. Over the years, this has become more challenging, but there is still great satisfaction when students grasp a difficult concept and can debate, discuss and think critically about legal issues.

When you were growing up, what did you want to be?

I wanted to be a physical education instructor and coach.