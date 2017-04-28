Appeals court upholds decision to block Anthem bid for Cigna

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A federal appeals court on Friday left in place a decision blocking Anthem Inc.'s bid to buy rival health insurer Cigna Corp. The 2-1 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upholds a federal judge's ruling in February that said the proposed $48 billion acquisition would reduce competition in the ...