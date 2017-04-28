Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Appeals court upholds decision to block Anthem bid for Cigna

Appeals court upholds decision to block Anthem bid for Cigna

By: Associated Press April 28, 2017

A federal appeals court on Friday left in place a decision blocking Anthem Inc.'s bid to buy rival health insurer Cigna Corp. The 2-1 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upholds a federal judge's ruling in February that said the proposed $48 billion acquisition would reduce competition in the ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo