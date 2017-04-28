Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Breckenridge honored as Woman of the Year
From left, Judge Mary Russell, Chief Justice Patricia Breckenridge, and Judge Laura Denvir Stith. Photo by Scott Lauck
From left, Judge Mary Russell, Chief Justice Patricia Breckenridge, and Judge Laura Denvir Stith. Photo by Scott Lauck

Breckenridge honored as Woman of the Year

By: Jessica Shumaker April 28, 2017

Missouri Lawyers Media honored 51 women for their contributions to the legal field at the 19th annual Women’s Justice Awards on Thursday at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis. Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Patricia Breckenridge received the Woman of the Year award. More than 400 attendees celebrated the award winners, who ranged from attorneys, students, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo