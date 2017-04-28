Breckenridge honored as Woman of the Year

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Missouri Lawyers Media honored 51 women for their contributions to the legal field at the 19th annual Women’s Justice Awards on Thursday at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis. Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Patricia Breckenridge received the Woman of the Year award. More than 400 attendees celebrated the award winners, who ranged from attorneys, students, ...