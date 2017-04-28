Illinois woman receives $100K after collision with alleged drunk driver

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A woman injured in a collision with an accused drunk driver on Interstate 255 in the Metro East suburbs of St. Louis has settled a claim with the man’s insurer for $100,000. Shamele G. Nealy, 35, of Alorton, Illinois, was driving a 2005 Buick Enclave on northbound I-255 in St. Clair County when she was hit ...