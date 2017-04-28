New judge in St. Louis County

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

John R. Lasater, of Kirkwood, has been appointed as an associate circuit judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit, which covers St. Louis County. Lasater has been an assistant prosecuting attorney for the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office for 23 years and has tried more than 60 jury trials to conclusion. He is also a provisional municipal ...