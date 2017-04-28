Quantcast
New judge in St. Louis County

By: Staff Report April 28, 2017

John R. Lasater, of Kirkwood, has been appointed as an associate circuit judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit, which covers St. Louis County. Lasater has been an assistant prosecuting attorney for the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office for 23 years and has tried more than 60 jury trials to conclusion. He is also a provisional municipal ...
