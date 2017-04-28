‘Track this case’ program now includes text messaging

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The judiciary has expanded the “Track This Case,” feature of case.net to include text message notifications. Track This Case became a permanent Case.net feature in late 2016. The service offered email notification when docket entries are made to designated cases, as well as reminders of upcoming payments due, or court appearances. Missouri is one of the first ...