Governor to pay fee for using nonprofit donor list

Governor to pay fee for using nonprofit donor list

By: David A. Lieb The Associated Press May 1, 2017

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has agreed to pay a penalty to the state Ethics Commission for failing to report that his gubernatorial campaign got a donor list from a charity he had founded to help military veterans. The settlement ends an investigation that began shortly before the 2016 election, after The Associated Press reported that Gretiens' ...
