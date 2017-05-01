Governor to pay fee for using nonprofit donor list

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has agreed to pay a penalty to the state Ethics Commission for failing to report that his gubernatorial campaign got a donor list from a charity he had founded to help military veterans. The settlement ends an investigation that began shortly before the 2016 election, after The Associated Press reported that Gretiens' ...