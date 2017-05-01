Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Landlord-tenant dispute heads to Supreme Court
The Missouri Supreme Court has been asked to decide if parties in a landlord-tenant dispute have a constitutional right to a jury trial. In a split opinion on Tuesday, the Court of Appeals Eastern District indicated that plaintiffs in rent and possession cases — currently handled in quick fashion by judges alone — may well have ...