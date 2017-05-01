Landlord-tenant dispute heads to Supreme Court

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Missouri Supreme Court has been asked to decide if parties in a landlord-tenant dispute have a constitutional right to a jury trial. In a split opinion on Tuesday, the Court of Appeals Eastern District indicated that plaintiffs in rent and possession cases — currently handled in quick fashion by judges alone — may well have ...