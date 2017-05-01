Supreme Court says cities can sue banks under US housing law

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that cities may sue banks under the federal anti-discrimination in housing law, but said those lawsuits must tie claims about predatory lending practices among minority customers directly to declines in property taxes. The justices' 5-3 ruling partly validated a novel approach by Miami and other cities to try to hold banks ...