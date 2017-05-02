Quantcast
Clarence Thomas to speak at BAMSL Law Day

By: Catherine Martin May 2, 2017

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will speak at the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis’ annual Law Day celebration on May 5. The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Marriott St. Louis Grand, 800 Washington Avenue, St. Louis. Thomas will speak at noon. Law Day commemorates “our nation’s commitment to the rule of ...
