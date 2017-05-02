Clarence Thomas to speak at BAMSL Law Day

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will speak at the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis’ annual Law Day celebration on May 5. The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Marriott St. Louis Grand, 800 Washington Avenue, St. Louis. Thomas will speak at noon. Law Day commemorates “our nation’s commitment to the rule of ...