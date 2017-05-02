High court disciplines four lawyers

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended two Missouri attorneys and disbarred two out-of-state attorneys. The court suspended Cass County attorney Theodore R. Hoefle for six months and Clinton attorney Richard Tillman Nichols for two years. Eldon L. Boisseau, of Wichita, was disbarred after he was sentenced to serve 30 months in prison for tax evasion. Harold ...