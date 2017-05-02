Missouri Bar seeks attorneys for flood efforts

The Missouri Bar is seeking help from lawyers who want to use their expertise to help with flood relief efforts.

The Missouri Bar’s Disaster Recovery Legal Assistance Hotline is being activated to assist residents impacted by recent and current flooding conditions across Missouri. Missouri lawyers who want to volunteer to answer questions and to provide pro bono legal advice via telephone can sign up online (click here).

Lawyers who complete the volunteer form will be provided with information and materials related to participation in Missouri Bar coordinated disaster relief pro bono legal service. Volunteer lawyers can identify areas of practice expertise when completing the form.

Lawyers who have expertise in landlord-tenant and real estate property/mortgage practice areas are likely to be needed first.

Volunteer lawyers can expect to help storm survivors with the following:

Assistance with medical and property insurance claims

Counseling on landlord-tenant and real estate property and mortgage questions

Help with home repair contracts and contractors

Replacement of wills and other legal documents lost or destroyed in the disaster

Consumer protections such as price-gouging and avoiding scams in the rebuilding process

Those seeking legal assistance should call toll-free 800-829-4128 to request free legal help. All calls are screened and referred to volunteer lawyers who offer a telephone consultation, providing free legal advice for disaster-related problems. Callers who need representation in court or who have issues requiring fee-generating services will be referred to the appropriate services.