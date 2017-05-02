Spicer: White House ‘looking into’ libel laws

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The White House is "looking into" ways to potentially change the nation's libel laws to make it easier to go after reporters whose stories they deem inaccurate. That's according to President Trump's chief spokesman Sean Spicer who told reporters during a Monday briefing that: "that is something that is being looked into, substantively and then both ...