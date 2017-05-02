Quantcast
Spicer: White House 'looking into' libel laws

Spicer: White House ‘looking into’ libel laws

By: Associated Press May 2, 2017

The White House is "looking into" ways to potentially change the nation's libel laws to make it easier to go after reporters whose stories they deem inaccurate. That's according to President Trump's chief spokesman Sean Spicer who told reporters during a Monday briefing that: "that is something that is being looked into, substantively and then both ...
