United CEO calls passenger incident epic mistake

United CEO calls passenger incident epic mistake

By: Associated Press May 2, 2017

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz apologized Tuesday on Capitol Hill for an incident in which a passenger was forcibly removed from a flight and vowed to do better as he and other airline executives faced tough questions from lawmakers. "It was a mistake of epic proportions, clearly, in hindsight," Munoz told a congressional hearing. He said ...
