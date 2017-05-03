Appeals court reverses conviction of man who injected prescribed drug

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Eastern District Court of Appeals on Tuesday overturned the conviction of a man accused of injecting a prescribed drug at a hospital instead of taking it orally. Joshua Graham appealed his conviction and sentence for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The case is based on an October 2014 hospitalization of ...