Appellate court OKs bank’s overdraft fee program

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A bank’s overdraft fee program did not violate the state’s usury statute, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals. The Western District’s recent decision for Hawthorn Bank in a class action found that the bank provided valuable services to its customers in connection with the fee. The appellate court also agreed with the lower court that ...