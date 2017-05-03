Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Funeral home denies refusing gay man’s cremation

Funeral home denies refusing gay man’s cremation

By: Associated Press May 3, 2017

A south Mississippi funeral home went back on an agreement to cremate an 86-year-old man after he died and paperwork showed he was gay, according to a lawsuit in state court. Picayune Funeral Home had told a nephew in Colorado that Robert Huskey's body would be picked up and cremated for $1,795, and paperwork would be ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo