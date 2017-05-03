Funeral home denies refusing gay man’s cremation

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A south Mississippi funeral home went back on an agreement to cremate an 86-year-old man after he died and paperwork showed he was gay, according to a lawsuit in state court. Picayune Funeral Home had told a nephew in Colorado that Robert Huskey's body would be picked up and cremated for $1,795, and paperwork would be ...