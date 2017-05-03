Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / State: California Confederate flag ban excludes individuals

State: California Confederate flag ban excludes individuals

By: Associated Press May 3, 2017

California's ban on displaying the Confederate flag doesn't apply to individuals even if they are on government property, state officials said this week in settling a free speech lawsuit. Fresno artist Timothy Desmond sued after his painting depicting the flag was barred from the 2015 Big Fresno Fair. His painting shows Confederate soldiers fighting in the ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo