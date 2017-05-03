UPDATE: Appellate court upholds nearly $11 million asbestos verdict

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District has upheld a nearly $11 million plaintiff’s verdict awarded in 2015 to the widow of a man exposed to asbestos while working on a U.S. Navy ship in the 1950s. The verdict, which followed a six-day trial, originally included $1.5 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive ...