UPDATE: Appellate court upholds nearly $11 million asbestos verdict
The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District has upheld a nearly $11 million plaintiff’s verdict awarded in 2015 to the widow of a man exposed to asbestos while working on a U.S. Navy ship in the 1950s. The verdict, which followed a six-day trial, originally included $1.5 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive ...