US asked that 1,934 Americans’ names be ‘unmasked’ in intel

By: Associated Press May 3, 2017

Government officials requested to know the identities of more than 1,900 Americans whose information was swept up in National Security Agency surveillance programs last year, according to a newly-released intelligence report. The identities of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents were found in 3,914 intelligence reports the NSA distributed last year, said the report released Tuesday. ...
