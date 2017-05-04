Lawyer: Foster dad cleared in sex abuse case had home looted

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A former foster father acquitted of charges he sexually abused six boys returned home after 16 months in jail to find his boarded-up house looted of nearly everything he owned and is now thinking of selling his story to make ends meet, according to his lawyer. "Literally everything was removed from his house," said Donald Mates, ...