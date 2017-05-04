Missouri appears most entrenched holdout on Real ID mandates

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Some Missouri lawmakers are so concerned about stricter driver's license requirements mandated by the federal government that they're determined to defy the standards, risking new hassles next year for residents trying to fly or enter military installations. Of the handful of states that haven't fully enacted key provisions of the 2005 Real ID Act, Missouri appears ...