Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Panel to discuss alternative courts

Panel to discuss alternative courts

By: Staff Report May 4, 2017

Two St. Louis County judges will be among panelists discussing alternative courts on May 10. The panel will be held at 4 p.m. in the SO1 Courtroom, street level, in the St. Louis County Courthouse. Discussion topics will include why treatment courts work, success rates of drug, DWI and veteran courts, the cost, eligibility requirements and referral ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo