Panel to discuss alternative courts

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Two St. Louis County judges will be among panelists discussing alternative courts on May 10. The panel will be held at 4 p.m. in the SO1 Courtroom, street level, in the St. Louis County Courthouse. Discussion topics will include why treatment courts work, success rates of drug, DWI and veteran courts, the cost, eligibility requirements and referral ...