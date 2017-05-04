Quantcast
Passenger receives $242,500 after being injured while hill jumping

Passenger receives $242,500 after being injured while hill jumping

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly May 4, 2017

A Kansas teen who suffered a fractured pelvis as a passenger in a single-car accident has settled a claim against the 17-year-old driver’s insurer for $242,500. Amber L. Jordan of Atchison, who was 14 at the time, was one of four teenage passengers injured when Shane Carter, also of Atchison, lost control of his 2000 Chevrolet ...
