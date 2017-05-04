Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Schlitterbahn wrongful death claims settle for $19.7M

Schlitterbahn wrongful death claims settle for $19.7M

By: Jessica Shumaker May 4, 2017

Settlements for the family of a 10-year-old killed last summer on a Kansas waterslide totaled more than $19.7 million, according to attorneys for the boy’s family. On Aug. 7, 2016, Caleb Schwab died while riding the Verruckt slide at Schlitterbahn, a water park in Kansas City, Kansas. Verruckt, German for “insane,” was marketed as the world’s ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo