Senators sing ‘Kumbaya’ to infighting chamber
Two Missouri senators began singing a spiritual 1920s song on the chamber floor to lament the Republican infighting gripping the barely functioning Senate. Sens. Kiki Curls, a Democrat, and Bob Dixon, a Republican, took to the floor Wednesday to sing a verse of "Kumbaya," a song recorded as an appeal to God to come and help ...