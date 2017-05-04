Senators sing ‘Kumbaya’ to infighting chamber

Quantcast
By: Associated Press May 4, 2017

Two Missouri senators began singing a spiritual 1920s song on the chamber floor to lament the Republican infighting gripping the barely functioning Senate. Sens. Kiki Curls, a Democrat, and Bob Dixon, a Republican, took to the floor Wednesday to sing a verse of "Kumbaya," a song recorded as an appeal to God to come and help ...
