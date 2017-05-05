Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Bumps ahead for ‘Obamacare’ repeal as Americans air worries

Bumps ahead for ‘Obamacare’ repeal as Americans air worries

By: Associated Press May 5, 2017

Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their legislative centerpiece scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House. It was a perilous journey, and its Senate pathway will be at least as bumpy with little doubt the measure will change, assuming it survives. Thursday's 217-213 House passage — with 20 GOP defections ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo