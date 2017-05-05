Quantcast
Clarence Thomas speaks at BAMSL Law Day event

Clarence Thomas speaks at BAMSL Law Day event

By: Catherine Martin May 5, 2017

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas talked about liberty and his time working as a lawyer in Missouri at a keynote address given Friday at the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis’ Law Day event. Thomas started his legal career in Missouri in 1974, he told the crowd, when he went to work for then-Missouri Attorney ...
