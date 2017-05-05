Clarence Thomas speaks at BAMSL Law Day event

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas talked about liberty and his time working as a lawyer in Missouri at a keynote address given Friday at the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis’ Law Day event. Thomas started his legal career in Missouri in 1974, he told the crowd, when he went to work for then-Missouri Attorney ...