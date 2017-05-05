Judge blocks parts of new Missouri campaign donation limits

A U.S. district judge is blocking a new Missouri ban on contributions between political action committees.

Western District of Missouri Senior Judge Ortrie Smith on Friday blocked that ban and several other limits on political donations adopted by Missouri voters in November. The goal was to limit the role of money in politics.

The $2,600 contribution limit to individual candidates at the heart of the constitutional amendment still is in place.

But Smith blocked a ban on donations by heavily regulated industries, such as rural electric cooperatives and insurance companies. He also undid a ban on some companies and unions from donating to ballot initiatives.

The ruling takes effect in 45 days.

A spokeswoman for Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says the office is reviewing the decision.