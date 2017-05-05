Judge blocks parts of new Missouri campaign donation limits

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A U.S. district judge is blocking a new Missouri ban on contributions between political action committees. Western District of Missouri Senior Judge Ortrie Smith on Friday blocked that ban and several other limits on political donations adopted by Missouri voters in November. The goal was to limit the role of money in politics. The $2,600 contribution limit ...