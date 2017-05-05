Quantcast
Judge blocks parts of new Missouri campaign donation limits

By: Associated Press May 5, 2017

A U.S. district judge is blocking a new Missouri ban on contributions between political action committees. Western District of Missouri Senior Judge Ortrie Smith on Friday blocked that ban and several other limits on political donations adopted by Missouri voters in November. The goal was to limit the role of money in politics. The $2,600 contribution limit ...
