1 woman’s protest: Free rides to immigrants without licenses

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Antonia Catalan maneuvers her gray SUV around potholes in the dirt roads where rural South Florida meets the swampy Everglades. She's looking for a man who's in the country illegally. She puts on her reading glasses and grabs a crumpled piece of paper with the address of a nursery that grows palm trees for Miami's affluent ...