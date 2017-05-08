Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
1 woman’s protest: Free rides to immigrants without licenses
Antonia Catalan maneuvers her gray SUV around potholes in the dirt roads where rural South Florida meets the swampy Everglades. She's looking for a man who's in the country illegally. She puts on her reading glasses and grabs a crumpled piece of paper with the address of a nursery that grows palm trees for Miami's affluent ...