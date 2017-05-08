Death penalty talk highlights problems with Christeson case

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Although much went wrong in legal representation for Mark Christeson, who was executed earlier this year, Joseph Perkovich, who represented Christeson at the end of his appeals, said some good has come out of the case. Federal courts have begun to recognize the statutory entitlement for an attorney should mean effective counsel, he said. “It’s a start ...