Federal home heating assistance program is safe, for now
The federal program that helps low-income people heat their homes in the winter and, in some areas, cool them in the summer has been saved from elimination in the just-passed federal budget. While that's good news for people who used the program in the just-finished heating season, next year's funding will have to be negotiated by ...