State budget includes raises for some clerks

State budget includes raises for some clerks

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 8, 2017

Some Missouri court employees will see raises as a result of the $27.7 billion state operating budget approved on Thursday. But the court system will have less control over its budget. The budget for fiscal year that begins in July also includes more money for public defenders, though not nearly as much as was once discussed. ...
