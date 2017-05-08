State budget includes raises for some clerks

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Some Missouri court employees will see raises as a result of the $27.7 billion state operating budget approved on Thursday. But the court system will have less control over its budget. The budget for fiscal year that begins in July also includes more money for public defenders, though not nearly as much as was once discussed. ...