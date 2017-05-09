16th Circuit Judicial Commission seeks applications

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission is seeking applications for two circuit judge positions. The positions are in Division 11, formerly held by newly-appointed Missouri Supreme Court Judge W. Brent Powell, and Division 15, which will be created through the retirement of Judge Robert M. Schieber on June 1. Potential applicants should submit one application for both positions. ...