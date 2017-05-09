Quantcast
16th Circuit Judicial Commission seeks applications

By: Staff Report May 9, 2017

The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission is seeking applications for two circuit judge positions. The positions are in Division 11, formerly held by newly-appointed Missouri Supreme Court Judge W. Brent Powell, and Division 15, which will be created through the retirement of Judge Robert M. Schieber on June 1. Potential applicants should submit one application for both positions. ...
