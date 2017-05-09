Felon-in-possession law can support felony murder conviction

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A man who illegally possessed a gun could be charged with felony murder when the gun accidentally discharged and killed his girlfriend, the Missouri Court of Appeals has held. Noting that the issue was one of first impression, the Eastern District held that an unlawful-possession felony may serve as the underlying felony for a felony murder ...