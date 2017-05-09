Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Felon-in-possession law can support felony murder conviction

Felon-in-possession law can support felony murder conviction

By: Stephanie Maniscalco stephanie.maniscalco@molawyersmedia.com May 9, 2017

A man who illegally possessed a gun could be charged with felony murder when the gun accidentally discharged and killed his girlfriend, the Missouri Court of Appeals has held. Noting that the issue was one of first impression, the Eastern District held that an unlawful-possession felony may serve as the underlying felony for a felony murder ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo