A man who spent 22 years in prison for a double killing he said he didn't do walked free Monday, his New York conviction overturned but prosecutors vowing to get it restored. "It's a beautiful thing," Calvin Buari said as he left a prison in New York's Hudson Valley, to cheers and hugs from a half-dozen ...