Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Passenger receives $1.25M after crash causes brain injury

Passenger receives $1.25M after crash causes brain injury

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly May 9, 2017

A St. Louis woman who sustained a traumatic brain injury while riding in a car that crashed after a police chase has settled a lawsuit against the imprisoned driver for $1.25 million. The three-car collision occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2013 at the intersection of Saint Louis and Newstead avenues on St. Louis’ ...
