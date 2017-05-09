Quantcast
Trump moves to get more conservatives on federal bench

Trump moves to get more conservatives on federal bench

By: Associated Press May 9, 2017

The Trump administration on Monday named 10 judges and other law professionals it plans to nominate for key posts as President Donald Trump works to place more conservatives on the nation's federal courts. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that among the candidates are individuals previously named on Trump's list of 21 possible picks for ...
