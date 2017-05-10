Family of woman who died in Mississippi County cell sues jail

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A wrongful-death lawsuit filed against a detention center in southeastern Missouri alleges that jailers didn't offer proper medical care for a woman during an overdose. The lawsuit alleges jailers at the Mississippi County Detention Center failed to provide adequate medical care to 21-year-old Somer Nunnally, who was found dead in her cell in May 2015 after ...