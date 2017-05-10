Rahmeyer honored as outstanding civic leader

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Southern District Court of Appeals Judge Nancy Steffen Rahmeyer has been named the 2017 Outstanding Civic Leader of the Year by the Greater Missouri Leadership Foundation. Rahmeyer will be honored at the organization’s 2017 Greater Missouri Women of the Year Luncheon, scheduled for 11 a.m. May 17 at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia.