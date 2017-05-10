Quantcast
Rahmeyer honored as outstanding civic leader

By: Staff Report May 10, 2017

Southern District Court of Appeals Judge Nancy Steffen Rahmeyer has been named the 2017 Outstanding Civic Leader of the Year by the Greater Missouri Leadership Foundation. Rahmeyer will be honored at the organization’s 2017 Greater Missouri Women of the Year Luncheon, scheduled for 11 a.m. May 17 at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia.
