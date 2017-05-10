Study finds Democrats far more interested in watchdog media

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

In the opening days of the Trump administration, Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the news media assume the traditional role of watchdogs to people in power, a survey released on Wednesday found. The Pew Research Center poll found that 89 percent of Democrats judged media criticism worth it because it keeps political ...