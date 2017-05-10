Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end of prison term
Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship is finishing up a one-year federal prison sentence arising from the deadliest U.S. mine explosion in four decades. According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website, Blankenship was set to be released Wednesday from a halfway house in Phoenix, Arizona. He must serve one year of supervised release. "I'm glad he ...