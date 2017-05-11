ACA exchanges grow thinner with Aetna leaving for 2018

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

While Republicans rewrite the Affordable Care Act in Washington, the immediate future of the law has grown hazier with the nation's third-largest health insurer saying that it will completely divorce itself from state-based insurance exchanges. Aetna said late Wednesday that it won't sell individual coverage in Nebraska and Delaware next year after projecting a $200 million ...