Polsinelli attorney honored at Women of Distinction awards

Nancy Millsap Hawes, a shareholder at Polsinelli in St. Louis, was among those recently honored by the Missouri Athletic Club as 2017 Women of Distinction. The award program honors “women who enrich the community and contribute to the advancement of all women through her leadership, character and professional achievements,” according to the club. Hawes’ practice at Polsinelli focuses ...