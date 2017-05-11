Quantcast
Home / Local / Sheriff involved in inmate death removed from job

Sheriff involved in inmate death removed from job

By: Heather Hollingsworth Associated Press May 11, 2017

A Southeast Missouri sheriff who was arrested last month on assault and other charges has been suspended from office and is facing at least three federal lawsuits. Attorney General Josh Hawley said in a news release Wednesday that a Mississippi County judge granted a request Tuesday night to remove Cory Hutcheson from his position. He said ...
