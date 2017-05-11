Sheriff involved in inmate death removed from job

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Southeast Missouri sheriff who was arrested last month on assault and other charges has been suspended from office and is facing at least three federal lawsuits. Attorney General Josh Hawley said in a news release Wednesday that a Mississippi County judge granted a request Tuesday night to remove Cory Hutcheson from his position. He said ...